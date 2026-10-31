Young Philadelphians tell mayoral candidate Shania Bennett what they want from the city’s next leader
At a youth engagement listening session in North Philly, Bennett heard about school conditions, civic education and the city’s response to teen takeovers.
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Shania Bennett, the 26-year-old challenging Mayor Cherelle Parker in next year’s Democratic primary, brought her campaign’s focus on young Philadelphians to North Philly on Wednesday evening, hosting a listening session at Kingdom Boxing Gym.
Since announcing her candidacy, Bennett has been hosting public listening sessions focusing on various topics including mental health and wellness, public safety, and political strategy. She said she plans to hear the concerns of Philadelphians before releasing a policy platform.
Bennett addressed concerns over large gatherings of young people that are often organized through social media, sometimes referred to as teen takeovers. In Philadelphia, a teen takeover in Center City over Labor Day weekend resulted in multiple arrests and citations as well as injuries to a Philadelphia police sergeant. Bennett argued that the city’s response to teen takeovers has relied too heavily on policing rather than addressing the reasons young people gather in the first place.
Bennett said the issue with the city’s response to teen takeovers “simply put, [is] over-policing.”
“Philadelphia has not taken an approach that’s comprehensive around youth engagement, right? We don’t even have a rapid response plan for when young people are gathering except for police presence,” she said.
To tackle the potential for such gatherings to become violent, Bennett said she wants to focus on “taking back our community”.
“We all say it takes a village to raise a child. But we also negate that there’s people that have to step up and actually be the village,” Bennett said. She called for adults to take responsibility for investing in young people, including those labeled as “bad kids.”
Bennett, who previously worked as the director of youth engagement in Parker’s office, placed particular emphasis on the importance of city officials regularly visiting schools, recreational centers and neighborhoods to hear directly from the young people.
During her time in Parker’s office, she said she led school safety tours where she spoke to young people about civics. She said she was the only city official present at the events, adding that “these visits should absolutely have every single official there.”
When the conversation opened up to audience members, education quickly emerged as a central concern. D’nell Booker, an 18-year-old student at Randolph Technical High School who is studying construction, said he is frustrated by the environment in his high school and what he sees as a lack of meaningful engagement with learning.
“I sit down, everybody [is] on their phones … As you sit down, we get on the phone. As soon as we get our assignment, everybody is straight to their phone. Everybody [is] cheating on their phone,” he said.
“I’m not stupid. I really want to learn,” Booker continued. “Education is something that I really want to do and I feel like it’s just so different when you’re in the class and you see everybody doing work and you’re the only one [who doesn’t know what to do].”
Neferteri Raynor, a Philadelphia-based community advocate and the leader of Empower25, responded to Booker’s frustrations.
“It’s not you being dumb because everybody learns at different paces, but things become intentional when stuff is only done to keep certain groups down,” she said.
Bennett said it was inspiring to hear the spirited conversation between audience members, especially with a focus on education.
“We could be talking about the parks and, you know, the neighborhood, but I take a lot of value that you guys are uplifting education at this moment,” she said.
Love Speech, a student at Villanova University, echoed Booker’s frustrations, arguing that high school curriculums focus on test scores more than they do on active learning.
“What they’re trying to do is to get you to test [well],” Speech said. “I really do encourage you all to read what you like … As long as you’re reading, you learn and you find words and then you articulate yourself and once you can articulate yourself, you can make an argument and once you can make an argument, you can make a change.”
Another focus for Bennett is ensuring that young people receive a comprehensive civic education. She said that many Philadelphians don’t know how their city government functions.
“Nobody’s confused about what a nurse or a doctor does in this room. Everybody knows what a police officer does … But if I ask someone in this room to tell me what a state representative does, what a city council member does, what a mayor does, you couldn’t tell me,” she said.
In order to increase civic education for young people, Bennett said she plans to visit schools consistently, alongside other city officials, in order to teach young people what their roles and responsibilities are.
As the event drew to a close, Malik Wilson-Drew spoke about the importance of listening to young people. He believes that Philadelphia has often given up on its youth residents. He said young people “know what’s going on and the changes we need,” but that they feel ignored by adults and city officials.
For Wilson-Drew, persistence is key when it comes to addressing the frustrations of young people.
“Even if we don’t get the results that we want, we [have to] try for something to go around and find a solution,” he said. “The leaders we need [are] right here in this room.”
Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series on Youth Civic Engagement funded by the William Penn Foundation. WHYY News produces independent, fact-based news content for audiences in Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey.
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