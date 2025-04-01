From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

To commemorate World Autism Month, Camden County law enforcement officials launched the Blue Envelope program on Tuesday. The program’s goal is to reduce the stress and anxiety of traffic stops for drivers diagnosed with autism or a similar neurological condition.

“For individuals on the autism spectrum, a routine traffic stop can be stressful and overwhelming. In fact, it’s stressful and overwhelming for most people,” said Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “Imagine if you own the autism spectrum, how difficult this could be.”

The envelope will contain important information for drivers diagnosed with autism or a similar neuro-condition, including their license, insurance information and vehicle information.

On the front of the envelope are instructions for the driver, while the back will have information for the police officer conducting the traffic stop.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said the program “cuts out all the guesswork.”

“We need to keep in mind that officers have no idea who’s behind the wheel and what the challenges that person is facing,” she said. “Once handed the blue envelope, officers will be able to handle these encounters with greater compassion and understanding.”