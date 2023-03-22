Politicians and advocates asserted that the measure has stalled in both houses of the Legislature due to pushback from statewide police unions.

“I think if there’s limitations set on subpoena powers, then maybe we have a conversation about that,” Wayne Blanchard, president of the State Troopers Fraternal Association, told NJ Monitor in Jan. 2022.

Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, D-Passaic, is in favor of the measure and implied that there’s skepticism among lawmakers from both parties.

“I know at one point, we were going to post it, and unofficially, we didn’t have enough votes for it,” Wimberly said. “That means that not only did we not have enough votes across the aisle, we didn’t have enough on our side to get it done.”

Wimberly suggested that some lawmakers fear that supporting the bill would hurt their chances at re-election.

“I think we have to be very aggressive,” Wimberly said. “We also have to look at the leadership that we are electing. You can’t be anti-government and want a civilian review board. Many of these grassroots organizations that are out here need to get out and vote, they need to run for office. They need to be active and not just for a Najee Seabrooks situation. They have to be ongoing.”

Zellie Thomas, an abolitionist and an organizer with Black Lives Matter Paterson, said civilian review boards are crucial to repairing communities harmed by systemic injustices.

He also argued that elected officials must reimagine how municipalities respond to mental health crises by shifting from a militarized police response to using health care professionals.

“It is the lawmakers who empower the police to continue to brutalize and harm us,” Thomas said.

Civilian review boards aren’t a novel concept.

Modern civilian review board initiatives date back to the early-to-mid 1900s, according to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

NACOLE claimed there are about 90 civilian review boards in the U.S. and Canada.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which has supported civilian review boards since the 1960s, said most existing review boards don’t have the teeth advocates have called for.