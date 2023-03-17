Since Seabrooks’ death, his family and friends have called on the state to overhaul the way it handles mental health crises by shifting from a militarized police response to mental health care professionals.

“No one denies Najee had a knife. But he also had a mental health crisis. There were steps and resources ignored to keep Najee alive,” said Zellie Thomas, leader of Black Lives Matter Paterson in a Twitter post. “Unless we change how we address people in mental health crises, people will continue to be killed instead of being helped.”

Groups like the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice and the ACLU-NJ have called on the U.S. Department of Justice to launch a comprehensive investigation into the Paterson Police Department after state “Use of Force” data revealed one of the officers involved in Seabrooks’ death used force 15 times between October 2020 and December 2022.

“Paterson Police Department must be held accountable on the local, state, and federal levels. At the same time, we must get out of our collective psyches that law enforcement is the right response for every disturbance. Until we boldly rethink how we interact with members of our community — especially Black men — this cycle of violence will continue,” the institute said in a statement following the release of the footage.

Seabrooks’ death has spurred protests in Paterson and calls for reform across New Jersey.

The Attorney General’s office said it met with Seabrooks’ family to review the footage. The office said it continues to investigate.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889.