From blah to buoyant, these skills can improve your mood and optimism

Want to feel more positive, even if you’re stressed by what’s happening around you?

Turns out, you can be taught ways to boost feelings of well-being. In fact, studies consistently show that people who learn — and practice — a set of strategies to manage stress end up feeling better. The latest evidence comes from the results of a new research study, which was featured in NPR’s Stress Less series.

Last fall, Judith Moskowitz and her team at Northwestern University opened up an online course that targets positive emotions, to NPR audiences. The course teaches eight skills, including gratitude, savoring and positive reappraisal, which is the ability to see the bright side of a situation.

People who signed up became part of a research study and were given a survey at the beginning and end of the course, to gauge their levels of anxiety and positive emotion.

“We found that people improved on all the well-being outcomes we looked at,” says Moskowitz, who is a professor of medical social sciences at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. And the more people stuck with the program — learning and practicing the skills — the more they improved. “They had less anxiety, less depression, less sleep disturbance, less social isolation and increases in positive affect,” she says.

JoAnna Littau is one of the Morning Edition listeners who signed up. She’s a baby boomer who lives in Anchorage, Alaska, where it’s common at this time of year to see a slushy brown grit of salt on the streets as snow melts.

“Driving around town during the day, it’s cold, it’s mundane,” she says.

Taking the course reminded her to be more intentional about focusing on the beauty that surrounds her. “I rest my eyes on the mountains, and it’s so soothing,” she told me as she drove to work one recent morning. With the Chugach Mountains as her backdrop, she notices “the way the light plays on the snow on the mountains — it’s just gorgeous,” she said, as she took it all in.

Pausing to notice the beauty requires only a simple shift, and the payoff is a more positive mood.

“This moment right now is good,” she says to herself, as she takes in the scene, and that becomes a springboard to more positive feelings throughout the day.

She’s using at least three of the skills she learned in her daily life, including noticing positive events, savoring them and also positive reappraisal.

Instead of grumbling about everything on her to-do list or the demands of work, she’s focused on what she enjoys.

She says she feels gratitude for the stability and security of being employed, at a time when others are struggling or underemployed. “I get to go to work, and others don’t get to go to work,” she says.