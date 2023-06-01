Philadelphia Insectarium evicted: ‘Every window and every mirror was shattered’

A Philadelphia science museum has permanently closed its doors, and now the building it occupied is in shambles. The Philadelphia Insectarium was evicted from its location at 8046 Frankford Ave. in the northeast this week. For more than 30 years, it had attracted visitors with its collection of butterflies, insects, and spiders. But its managers had not paid the mortgage for years, which led to a debt of close to a million dollars. A court ruled against the museum, and the Philadelphia sheriff evicted them on May 30.

The museum was open for one last day on May 27, the previous Saturday. That evening, current and former staff had a party.

The next Tuesday, the sheriff arrived with Gary Lightman, a lawyer representing the Rubin estate, to which the insectarium owed mortgage payments. Lightman said the inside had been destroyed when they got there.

“They broke every urinal in the … place. They busted every toilet in the place. It smelled of feces and urine. Every window and every mirror was shattered, there was trash everywhere,” he said. “They decided to basically say, ‘screw you’ when they moved out.”