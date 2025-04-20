First community fridge in Northeast Philadelphia set to open

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A new community fridge is set to open outside Memorial Presbyterian Church on Oxford Ave in Fox Chase, marking the first of its kind in Northeast Philadelphia. Part of a growing citywide network that sprang up during the height of the pandemic to address growing food insecurity, the fridge aims to ease food insecurity by offering free, around-the-clock access to fresh groceries.

Community fridges are refrigerators accessible — typically 24/7 — on the street or other public area that volunteers maintain and stock with food and supplies.

The soon-to-open fridge is an element of community care, said Liz Aubry, who volunteers with Northeast Community Fridge, the group behind the Fox Chase fridge. The group is currently fundraising and raising awareness.

“It’s really a village taking care of this thing,” she said.

The group began in earnest a few months ago when some core members from the neighborhood — veterans of the Germantown Fridge and other community groups — realized there were no community fridges in Northeast Philly.

“Doesn’t mean the need isn’t there,” Aubry said.

Other community organizations and churches like Memorial Presbyterian, which has operated a pantry since 2009, distribute food to the community, but some can have long waitlists or only do distributions on certain days, she said.

Pressure on the Food Distribution Network

The need may be rising again. The fridge opening comes as nearly 250,000 Philadelphians face food insecurity — meaning they don’t have enough to eat and might not know where their next meal is coming from.

Meanwhile, the federal government has cut over $1 billion nationwide from two programs that allow schools and food banks to buy food from local farms to feed their community. The cuts mean Pennsylvania will lose $13 million in food assistance funds statewide. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has said the state will appeal if the cuts are not reversed.