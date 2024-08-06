VP candidate watch: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pa. and beyond

WHYY’s special news program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s Impact in Pennsylvania and Beyond” will explore Shapiro’s career and his influence on the electoral map.

Shapiro is reportedly toward the top of a short list of candidates being considered by Vice President Kamala Harris for the vice president spot on the Democratic ticket. Pennsylvania is a prized swing state with 19 electoral votes.

The one-hour special will air Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.9 FM and via livestream at WHYY.org.

Reporting featured on the program includes:

WHYY News’ special program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pennsylvania and beyond” was made possible by all involved in the studio and the field: Vice President of News Sarah Glover; editorial director Jamila Bay; host Tom MacDonald; politics reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky, producer P. Kenneth Burns, reporters Kenny Cooper, Susan Phillips, Meir Rinde and Emily Neil.