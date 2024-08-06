VP candidate watch: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pa. and beyond
The one-hour special will air Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.9 FM and via livestream on WHYY.org.
WHYY’s special news program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s Impact in Pennsylvania and Beyond” will explore Shapiro’s career and his influence on the electoral map.
Shapiro is reportedly toward the top of a short list of candidates being considered by Vice President Kamala Harris for the vice president spot on the Democratic ticket. Pennsylvania is a prized swing state with 19 electoral votes.
The one-hour special will air Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.9 FM and via livestream at WHYY.org.
Reporting featured on the program includes:
Reporting featured on the program will include:
- Shapiro’s response to I-95 bridge collapse
- Record on energy and the environment in Pennsylvania
- Shapiro’s suburban Philadelphia roots from hometown kid to VP bid
- Local political reaction
- Cherelle Parker’s endorsement
- Former Gov. Ed Rendell’s perspective
- Possibility of America’s first Jewish vice president
WHYY News’ special program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pennsylvania and beyond” was made possible by all involved in the studio and the field: Vice President of News Sarah Glover; editorial director Jamila Bay; host Tom MacDonald; politics reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky, producer P. Kenneth Burns, reporters Kenny Cooper, Susan Phillips, Meir Rinde and Emily Neil.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.