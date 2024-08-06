Elections 2024

VP candidate watch: Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pa. and beyond

The one-hour special will air Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.9 FM and via livestream on WHYY.org.

A promotional image for WHYY News' live special coverage of Vice President Candidate Watch: Josh Shapiro's Impact on PA and Beyond

WHYY News is hosting live special coverage at 8 p.m. on Monday as we consider Gov. Josh Shapiro's impact on Pa. and beyond.

WHYY’s special news program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s Impact in Pennsylvania and Beyond” will explore Shapiro’s career and his influence on the electoral map.

Shapiro is reportedly toward the top of a short list of candidates being considered by Vice President Kamala Harris for the vice president spot on the Democratic ticket. Pennsylvania is a prized swing state with 19 electoral votes.

The one-hour special will air Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on 90.9 FM and via livestream at WHYY.org.

Reporting featured on the program includes:

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Reporting featured on the program will include: 

WHYY News’ special program “Vice President Candidate Watch: PA Governor Josh Shapiro’s impact in Pennsylvania and beyond” was made possible by all involved in the studio and the field: Vice President of News Sarah Glover; editorial director Jamila Bay; host Tom MacDonald; politics reporter Carmen Russell-Sluchansky, producer P. Kenneth Burns, reporters Kenny Cooper, Susan Phillips, Meir Rinde and Emily Neil.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate