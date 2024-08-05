On school vouchers, fracking and Palestine, Shapiro draws criticism and praise

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

As Republicans bash and Democrats tout Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a potential running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris, they have been focusing on a few key moments from his political career.

A sexual harassment scandal involving one of his former top ideas is perhaps the most controversial episode from the year and seven months he’s served in the state’s top job. Beyond that, he’s taken heat from both sides for crafting but ultimately rejecting a plan to create state-funded school vouchers, which families could use to pay for private and religious school tuition.

He’s also been both praised and criticized for investigating natural gas fracking companies and then partnering with them, and for taking strong positions on Palestine and Israel’s war against Hamas.

Shapiro and his supporters, meanwhile, point to his role in quickly reopening I-95, an economically critical East Coast transport route, following a fire that damaged a section of the highway in Philadelphia last year.

In the coming weeks they’ll likely also tout his accomplishments during his six years as state attorney general, including investigations of opioid manufacturers, and of widespread child sexual abuse by Catholic priests across Pennsylvania.