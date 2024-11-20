From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of Bucks County Republicans gathered outside the county administration building Wednesday morning to condemn Democratic commissioners’ vote to count undated or misdated mail ballots, a move that the state Supreme Court struck down.

Protesters held signs reading, “Commissioners are not above the law,” and “Tyrant,” featuring a photo of Democratic Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia.

The controversy comes as the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick has gone to a recount. On Nov. 12, Democratic Commissioners Ellis-Marseglia and Bob Harvie voted to count undated or misdated mail ballots. Although in violation of the court ruling, Democratic-majority commissioners’ boards throughout the state have argued those votes shouldn’t be discarded because of technicalities.

“We all know that precedent by a court doesn’t matter anymore in this country and people violate laws any time they want,” Ellis-Marseglia said while casting her vote. “So for me, if I violate this law, it’s because I want a court to pay attention to it. There is nothing more important than counting votes.”

The comments incited a swift backlash, including an online petition with close to 3,000 signatures calling for Harvie and Ellis-Marseglia to be impeached.

Wednesday’s protest moved indoors to the regularly scheduled commissioner’s meeting. During the meeting, Ellis-Marseglia apologized for the comments but clarified the topic and argued her words were taken out of context.

“The passion in my heart got the best of me and I apologize for that,” she said.

She said her comments were specifically about provisional ballots, not mail ballots. Those provisional ballots were undated or misdated, and that was the failure of the judge of elections who oversaw that voting process, she said.

“I don’t think I’m alone in the frustrations I had that day,” she said. “I look forward to the court taking a stand on this, and quite frankly, that was about provisional ballots, and that court hearing hasn’t even been held yet.”