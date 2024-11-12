What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Philadelphia voter Drew Peterson checked his voter registration status on the state website which confirmed that he was not expected to vote by mail.

“I felt my in-person vote was safer with all of the concerns over mail-in ballot legitimacy in the last presidential election,” he told WHYY News.

However, when he showed up to vote in person at his polling location, he was not allowed to because, according to the system, he had requested a mail-in ballot. As a result, he was only able to fill out a provisional ballot.

“My concern for my vote being thrown away is becoming a reality,” Peterson said.

Vice Chair of the Philadelphia City Commissioners Lisa Deeley has a message for voters who find themselves in the same predicaments as Peterson. She suggested if anyone is unsure if their mail-in ballot or provisional ballot has been counted, they should follow up with their local board of elections office.

“We want to make sure that every eligible vote cast is counted,” she said. “It’s just that simple.”