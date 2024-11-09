Mail ballot challenges are dropped in Pennsylvania shortly after Election Day

Just days after Election Day, right-wing activists and two Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania withdrew the majority of last-minute challenges filed against voters’ mail ballot applications.

Around 77% of more than 4,400 challenges were withdrawn on Wednesday or Thursday, including in Allegheny, Bucks, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster and Lehigh counties, NPR has confirmed. The removals come after more than 100 challenges were withdrawn on or before Election Day in Centre and Chester counties.

To voting rights groups and many of the affected voters, the withdrawal of more than 3,400 challenges coming right after a successful election for the GOP underscores that these formal objections to voter eligibility were baseless.

And all of the county election boards who have held emergency hearings to review the remaining challenges agreed that the challenges carried no weight. Since Nov. 1, officials have rejected more than 900 challenges in Beaver, Chester, Delaware, Lawrence, Lycoming, Washington and York counties.

Most of the challenges were filed days before Election Day and focused on the eligibility of U.S. citizens living abroad who are eligible to vote in federal elections in Pennsylvania under the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, while a smaller group questioned the residency of registered voters in the U.S. based on change-of-address forms they filed with the U.S. Postal Service.

All of them, according to Matt Heckel, a Pennsylvania Department of State spokesperson, were part of “bad-faith mass challenges” that have added extra pressure on election officials in 15 counties across the state who have been facing intense public scrutiny this year for another high-stakes election.

The withdrawal of the bulk of these challenges this week led election officials to cancel multiple public hearings they scrambled to add to calendars amid running polling sites, counting ballots and reporting results.

It’s not clear why Pennsylvania state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, a Republican who filed a total of 1,713 challenges to overseas voters’ ballot applications in Bucks and Lehigh counties — the largest batch of challenges — stood down on Wednesday, the day after Election Day. In a statement to NPR, Coleman said he remained concerned that county election officials “were not registering the voters who applied for a federal ballot as required by law.”