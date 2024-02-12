From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Chinatown celebrated the Year of the Dragon during Sunday’s Lunar New Year Parade, as community members voiced their opposition to 76 Place and paid tribute to a departed friend.

Lions danced through the neighborhood as drums and cymbals clashed with the fireworks, creating a rhythm and smoke for performers to sway through.