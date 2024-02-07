Philadelphia Suns putting final touches on lion dances ahead of Lunar New Year

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Philadelphia Suns, a volunteer-led youth program based in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, is gearing up for a series of lion dance performances to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.
For over 50 years, the Suns have sought to provide mentorship and cultural connections to children within the local Asian American community. Every year, the organization celebrates the Lunar New Year during the Midnight Eve and Lunar New Year Day parades, filled with drumming, music, firecrackers and of course, lion dancing.
Suns’ President Harry Leong said the tradition gives the young performers the opportunity to connect with one another, while also fostering a deeper connection and appreciation of their culture.
“Every culture has difficulties — every culture has challenges, but yet, every culture has rich traditions, and [the] opportunity to build and learn from others and share with others,” he said.
Dancer Katrina Chen grew up in Chinatown. She said because of the group’s busy performance schedule, she’s been able to travel across the city and state, allowing her to make valuable connections outside of her neighborhood.
“Before I joined, I was very secluded within just my neighborhood … I think through lion dance, not only did I sort of like reconnect with my heritage and my culture, I got to see a lot of places outside of just Chinatown, “ Chen said. “It’s just been very eye-opening … this effort to spread lion dancing and Chinese culture to multiple parts of Pennsylvania and the surrounding regions.”
All ages and skill levels are welcome to join the Lion Dance groups, and practices are held each Sunday at 1 p.m.
A group with the Philadelphia Suns will be performing this Friday, on Lunar New Year Eve in Chinatown at 10:30 p.m. The Lunar New Year begins on Feb. 10. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon.
