Philadelphia Suns putting final touches on lion dances ahead of Lunar New Year

The Philadelphia Suns, a volunteer-led youth program based in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, is gearing up for a series of lion dance performances to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.

For over 50 years, the Suns have sought to provide mentorship and cultural connections to children within the local Asian American community. Every year, the organization celebrates the Lunar New Year during the Midnight Eve and Lunar New Year Day parades, filled with drumming, music, firecrackers and of course, lion dancing.