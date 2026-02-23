Philadelphia’s Chinatown brought ‘big fire energy’ to Lunar New Year Parade just hours ahead of forecasted blizzard
Before the rain turned to snow Sunday, thousands packed Philly’s Chinatown for the parade celebrating the Year of the Horse.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Thousands packed Philadelphia’s Chinatown on Sunday for the annual Lunar New Year Parade, even as the region frantically prepares for a “potentially historic storm” bringing the risk of blizzard conditions overnight into Monday.
Event organizers said the parade would happen rain or shine, and the crowds did not disappoint, even through cold rain and dropping temperatures. The holiday marks the beginning of the zodiac cycle of the Chinese lunar calendar and unites Asian communities worldwide in celebrations lasting more than two weeks.
Rex Yin continued his tradition of heading to Chinatown for the parade, which is something he’s been doing since childhood.
“Lunar New Year really just reminds me of a fresh start, new beginning, much more than the typical January 1st new year,” Yin said. “This new year feels like there’s a lot bigger energy coming in, especially as we’re thinking about immigrant communities and how we can stand strong for them.”
The star of the show was the Philadelphia Suns lion dance, a symbolic Chinese dance performed to chase away evil spirits and bring good luck and fortune at the start of the new year.
It’s performed by dancers in a colorful lion costume, moving to the sound of drums. Even in the rain, nothing could wash away the smiles in the crowd or the sound of the firecrackers.
“The lion dance and the music and the drums … all generations are out today,” Philadelphia Suns board member Betsy Lee-Fong said. “That’s what keeps the spirit and the celebration live.”
Hanna Kim said the crowd braving the weather proved people weren’t just showing up for each other, but also to celebrate joy together.
“As a Korean person, I grew up celebrating Seollal, which is the Korean Lunar New Year,” Kim said. “I love coming to Chinatown and just connecting with my other Asian community members. Right now, solidarity is so important as we’re moving forward into the new year.”
2026 is the Year of the Horse in the Chinese zodiac, a 12-year cycle that ties each year to an associated animal and its traits. The horse symbolizes confidence and independence, and while people born under the sign may face highs and lows in love, work and health, astrologers believe it can also be a year of growth and transformation.
“I think this is really the year where we really want to take in this big fire energy, Year of the Fire Horse, and put it towards communities who really need it,” Yin said.
Lunar New Year events will continue in the city through the next few weeks, including a celebration at the Parkway Central Library on March 14.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.