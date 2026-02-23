From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands packed Philadelphia’s Chinatown on Sunday for the annual Lunar New Year Parade, even as the region frantically prepares for a “potentially historic storm” bringing the risk of blizzard conditions overnight into Monday.

Event organizers said the parade would happen rain or shine, and the crowds did not disappoint, even through cold rain and dropping temperatures. The holiday marks the beginning of the zodiac cycle of the Chinese lunar calendar and unites Asian communities worldwide in celebrations lasting more than two weeks.

Rex Yin continued his tradition of heading to Chinatown for the parade, which is something he’s been doing since childhood.

“Lunar New Year really just reminds me of a fresh start, new beginning, much more than the typical January 1st new year,” Yin said. “This new year feels like there’s a lot bigger energy coming in, especially as we’re thinking about immigrant communities and how we can stand strong for them.”