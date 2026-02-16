From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia is gearing up to celebrate the Lunar New Year starting Tuesday, bringing together many of the city’s Asian communities.

For the Year of the Horse, the Philadelphia Suns, a volunteer-led youth program, will make appearances throughout the region with its lion dance troupe, dazzling audiences with their choreography and, of course, many firecrackers.

The lion dance is a symbolic Chinese dance performed to chase away evil spirits and bring good luck and fortune at the start of the new year. It’s performed by dancers in a colorful lion costume, moving to the sound of drums.

Suns members and volunteers packed into a small Chinatown storage space the Friday before the holiday, cleaning up the lion heads for a series of performances.