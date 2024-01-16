Survey shows majority of Wash West residents oppose Sixers arena

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A community survey conducted by the Washington Square West Civic Association shows residents strongly oppose the Sixers’ plan to build a new basketball arena near the neighborhood.

A total of 412 residents participated in the single-question survey, which asked people whether they were “in favor of, opposed to, or neutral about the 76ers arena venue on Market Street.”

About 77% of respondents said they are opposed to the project. Roughly 13% said they are in favor of it. The rest were either neutral or undecided.

The survey does not spell out why neighbors are opposed to the $1.55 billion arena, which would sit on Market Street between 10th and 11th streets. Washington Square West covers an area roughly between 7th and Broad streets, from Chestnut to South streets.