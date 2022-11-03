Alternatively, what if Fashion District is bought and developed by someone else? The site is currently zoned for mixed-use development, allowing for maximum height and density without any zoning variances or input from the community.

Someone can build a skyscraper or luxury mixed-use tower with little consideration for affordability or the impact on the surrounding neighborhoods, namely Chinatown. To be clear, a new owner of the mall may not have an interest in engaging with and investing in the community like the 76ers have committed to doing. Practically speaking, a new owner would have no real need to engage with the community, since they can build by right. With the 76ers, we have a developer who is asking the right questions: What is the impact on residents and businesses? Will this change the culture and identity of our communities? How can we shape this investment in a way that leaves everyone better off? Let’s allow these questions to be asked and answered.

The fact is that a Market East arena would create new jobs — jobs that we desperately need as we continue to struggle with challenges of poverty and income inequality. The proposed location avoids the common practice of arena development that uses eminent domain to displace residents and businesses and breaks up communities. Further, while there is debate about whether cities really benefit from the hundreds of millions they often give to stadium projects, we don’t need to wonder here — this would be the only fully privately funded arena in Philadelphia and that will help our tax base.

So, if our goal is to do what is best for the city and support and preserve Chinatown, what path forward gives us the best opportunity?

The 76ers are proposing a project that could give Market East the lifeline it needs. They are meeting with community members regularly to listen and learn and have pledged to propose a robust community benefits agreement for consideration before the project would move forward. They have put together a development team with Mosaic Development Partners, a Black-owned firm, that has a long track record of development that benefits existing residents and preserves communities.

This project isn’t happening tomorrow, and we have time to vet, analyze, and give careful consideration. While some have called to oppose it immediately, I encourage everyone to keep an open mind so we can truly understand what this could mean for all Philadelphians. Philadelphia is the birthplace of freedom, liberty, and democracy, and in a democracy, we debate, discuss, and then decide. Let the debate begin.

Michael A. Nutter is the former mayor of Philadelphia, serving the city from 2008 through 2016.