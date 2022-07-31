It’s so cliche to say “here we go again” but when it comes to Philadelphia Chinatown, since the 1970s it’s been on constant, almost predictable, repeat.

In 2000, we fought off a baseball stadium. In 2008, we did it again and fought off a casino. What the 76ers, Adelman, and the billionaires and city officials who came before them fail to recognize is that Chinatown will fight for its survival.

We view the 76er’s proposed arena a block away from our beloved neighborhood as a threat to the continued existence of Chinatown. One need only look as far as DC and the Capital One Arena to see how Chinatowns have been decimated. This is why offers of “community benefits” will not buy off the resistance of our community.

In a city of neighborhoods, the sense of community has always been an important part of Philadelphia’s unique character. Chinatown represents an increasingly rare phenomenon – a community in the deepest sense of the word. A place that is not only defined by geography but by memory and relationships.

When my son was young, he studied kung fu and Beijing Opera in Chinatown. Once, I saw him buying candy from the corner store there. He told me “My favorite place to be is Chinatown. I know everyone there. I can walk around and hang out. Everyone knows I’m a lion dancer and the old people all smile at me. The guy in the laundromat always gives me candy and he knows my Chinese name.”

Real communities like Chinatown support and sustain relationships. Those relationships nurture the understanding of our responsibility to, and dependence on, one another.

Children growing up with a sense of connection somewhere have roots deeply planted in a place where they know who they are. A place they call home. Community is why my son preferred to buy his candy in Chinatown, even though he could have bought much more with his meager allowance at Walmart.