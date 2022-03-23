For three years, grassroots community organization, VietLead, has been organizing to protect long term business tenants of Hoa Binh Plaza. Alongside the small businesses, we have organized concerned residents, community allies, and neighborhood organizations to oppose Streamline’s proposal. Together, we have navigated a frustrating city approvals process that heavily favors developers and have struggled to prevent the displacement of eight long-term local businesses and over 50 jobs.

While Streamline has continuously changed tactics to continue the development process, we have also learned how the fight to save the plaza hit a nerve within the broader Vietnamese and Southeast Asian community in South Philadelphia and emboldened them to action.

The outpouring of support for the online petition, for example, amplified the broad community support for the plaza because it was a part of so many people’s own personal histories in Philadelphia. From folks sharing why they loved Nam Son Bakery to our youth telling us how their parents always brought them to the grocery store each weekend. Truly these businesses had become part of the fabric of the community in South Philadelphia and also in the Viet and Southeast Asian community at large. For a community that had been so recently displaced by war and refugee resettlement merely a generation ago, the reaction to being displaced again felt too real.

When hundreds rallied at the initial Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) hearing in July 2019, Streamline knew they could not win popular support. Streamline asked for a continuance that day to delay the vote, and since had repeatedly asked for continuances, avoiding a potential rejection from the ZBA for months and months and pushing it into the pandemic. During that time, the businesses were served with eviction notices from the plaza owner, aiming to clear out the space so that Streamline could move forward with its plans. In May 2020, during the height of the pandemic, all eight businesses were removed from their long-term home on Washington Avenue.

Philadelphia lost an economic, historic, and cultural asset that provided crucial resources and local jobs. Today, many of the displaced business owners continue to struggle with health issues and relocation challenges.

After the businesses were evicted, Streamline attempted to bypass both the ZBA process and strong community objections by appealing directly to Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson to pass an ordinance that would specifically allow them to build their project.

The strength of the community organizing prevented such circumvention.

Councilmember Johnson instead urged Streamline to work directly with us in order to figure out a solution. For the better part of 2021, VietLead worked together with two neighborhood Registered Community Organizations — North of Washington Ave Coalition (NOWAC) and South of South Neighborhood Association (SOSNA) — to negotiate a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) to hold Streamline accountable to community needs including reducing density, affordable housing, and commercial rents. We were hopeful at this stage.

However, even after a summer of negotiations, an August 2021 Community Vote meeting was held before the details of the CBA were finalized. Unsurprisingly, the project was voted down by the majority of nearby residents, and in response, Streamline retaliated by refusing to address the harms it caused the small businesses at Hoa Binh Plaza. Streamline shut out the business tenants and VietLead out of the negotiating process altogether.

In the most updated CBA that will be presented at the vote on Wednesday, March 23, Streamline has taken out the business tenants’ requests for affordable commercial rents and for preferential commercial space leasing, effectively crossing out the former business tenants in the CBA.

We will not be crossed out.