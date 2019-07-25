Why Philly’s Vietnamese community is fighting to save Hoa Binh Plaza

‘When else have zoning decisions been made without the notice of vulnerable parties?’

When VietLead started working with the business owner tenants at Hoa Binh Plaza, we were faced with a complicated and convoluted system.

When a developer wants to purchase a building and change the zoning, they must seek the approval of the area’s Registered Community Organization (RCO)—in this case, the coordinating RCO is South by South Neighborhood Association (SOSNA). The developer is required to notify residents who live within 200 square feet of the potential development of an RCO meeting. However, out of the 146 houses VietLead door-knocked, only a handful said they were notified of the RCO meeting that took place on June 4.

Worse still, none of the business owners were notified or present at the meeting and yet the vote continued and was approved. Although these meetings are meant to represent community voice, how truly open and accessible are they if directly impacted businesses and next-door neighbors don’t know they are happening?

When else have zoning decisions been made without the notice of vulnerable parties? How often has this resulted in the eviction of tenants and community?

VietLead launched a #SaveHoaBinh petition on June 18, which went viral overnight on social media with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments expressing the cultural importance of the plaza. The petition garnered nearly 12,000 signatures.

Rumors of gentrification pushing out other business owners down Washington Avenue have since ignited. What would the demolition of Hoa Binh mean for the fate of Washington Avenue—home to the Italian Market, Little Saigon, and many Latinx restaurants like South Philly Barbacoa?

At a June 25 rally, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said, “I don’t see how I could be supportive of this outright evicting all the tenants in good faith, so no, I’m not supportive of just kicking all the businesses out.”

He continued to speak to the roomful of residents applauding at his remarks. “I also recognize that long-term residents should also have carte blanche on the cultural development of the neighborhood because, at the end of the day, these businesses were here on this avenue when other people didn’t want to invest on this avenue,” he said. “And that’s why they should have first say as to what happens as we move forward.”

We agree with Councilman Johnson that we need to put people before profits when considering any changes to the city. With the power of councilmanic prerogative to have final say over the use of land in the city, Councilman Johnson has much influence over the fate of the plaza. We hope to continue to work with him to make sure our community can get the final say in this development.

‘They have seen our power’

Streamline’s proposal has been met with widespread resistance from residents, community organizations and some city officials. The city’s Planning Commission and NOWAC—another RCO in the area, voted against Streamline’s plans. In the days leading up to the hearing, SOSNA walked back its vote from approval for the zoning variance to a neutral position.

The fight to save Hoa Binh has become emblematic of the broader struggle between private interests and the public good. The valuing of land use that prioritizes cultural preservation, community health, jobs, and truly affordable housing to meet the needs of working-class communities of color is critical to an equitable and “diverse” Philadelphia that our city claims to be.

“How often are these zoning hearings packed like this,” I asked the staffer ushering the dozens of Hoa Binh supporters out of the zoning hearing room into the hallway. “Every week now it seems,” she responded.

We can’t help thinking that this is a good thing. Philadelphia is literally changing before our eyes. What we’re seeing with Hoa Binh is similar to what is happening with so many other parts of the city, including Hahnemann Hospital. We are seeing private interests, capital and development pushing out long-time communities and businesses, facilitated and accelerated by policies from the city such as the 10-year tax abatement. These fights ultimately come down to one question: Who does Philadelphia belong to? That is, who gets to decide the present and future of Philadelphia?

As we left the ZBA hearing after the continuance was decided, Mr. Tuan—the owner of Nam Son Bakery patted my back. He told me not to worry. “They have seen our power,” he said.

Philadelphia is transforming—and so are we, as organizers, cultural practitioners and entrepreneurs. We need new processes and protocols in this city that keep working-class, black, brown and immigrant communities intact and in place. We will continue to keep showing up and continue to fight to save Hoa Binh. We demand development without displacement.