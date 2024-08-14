From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sereyrath Van, known to many as “One,” has no memories outside U.S. soil.

Now, the 44-year-old is fighting an order from Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) that would deport him to Cambodia — a country Van has never visited.

Van has his check-in with ICE on Thursday. Advocacy organizations VietLead, Free Migration Project and 18 Million Rising anticipate he will possibly be detained and deported to Cambodia, and they are planning to show up with him and fight the order.

Van’s deportation notice stems from a 2018 felony conviction for intent to sell cocaine and marijuana. Under the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act, refugees and other immigrants, including green card holders, can be deported if convicted of a number of different crimes, including non-violent offenses.

David Bennion, executive director of Free Migration Project, a nonprofit that advocates for the right of all people to migrate, explained that the law has impacted “hundreds of thousands, maybe even millions of families since then.”

“Certain types of criminal convictions became almost a guarantee of deportation for hundreds of thousands of folks,” Bennion said. “And where there used to be more flexibility in the law before that, to take into consideration things like the amount of time that had elapsed since the offense or the conviction, family ties, rehabilitation, and all the things that in many ways, the criminal justice system itself, as terrible as it is, does or can take into account, those got written out of the law for immigration law.”

Van, who obtained his green card in 1988, currently has a pending U visa application. The U visa, for immigrants who are victims of crime, provides a residency permit and a potential pathway to citizenship as an immigrant who is the victim of a crime. With very few exceptions, ICE is not allowed to deport someone with a pending U visa application. But Bennion said none of those exceptions apply to Van.

Van came to Philadelphia with his parents and five siblings in 1984, when he was 4 years old. His family fled Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge genocide, which killed 2 million people. Van was born in Thailand and spent the first four years of his life at a refugee camp there, where his family relocated to escape the massacre.

Van’s family is part of the largest refugee resettlement in U.S. history. Following the Vietnam War, and covert U.S. military operations in the neighboring countries of Laos and Cambodia, more than 1 million Southeast Asian refugees were resettled in the U.S. between 1975 and 2008.

For many of those refugees, resettlement was not the end of a difficult journey. Van faced bullying and racism while growing up in Southwest Philadelphia, in a neighborhood where poverty and crime presented daily challenges. He entered the juvenile justice system as a teen.

After his 2018 conviction, Van was incarcerated in state prison. During that time, ICE began his deportation proceedings, revoked his green card and issued his final order of removal.

Van was released in October. ICE then detained him for close to 90 days at Moshannon Valley Detention Center and released him in January before the 90-day detention period expired.

On July 9, Van attended an unexpected ICE check-in and was given a 14-day notice of final removal.

According to Van, and VietLead and Free Migration Project advocates, the immigration court judge in Van’s case originally designated Thailand as the primary country of removal, with Cambodia listed as the alternative. The removal order that Van received on July 9 showed Thailand as being whited out, with Cambodia the only country for removal listed.

Since the U.S. and Cambodia signed a bilateral repatriation agreement in 2002, more than 1,000 people have been deported to the country — including many who, like Van, grew up in the U.S. and weren’t born in Cambodia.

Van said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions which led to his conviction, but views a deportation order to Cambodia as “triple punishment.”

“Yes, my drug dealing did bring harm to the community,” he said, pointing to those dealing with addiction and their families. “It caused suffering, and it might have contributed to the crime in the area — that I’ll always take responsibility for. But, like I said, send me to Cambodia — that’s triple punishment. I already did my punishment, my time. Getting deported is another punishment. But sending me to a country I never even been to, or born at, that’s a third punishment. So how many punishments am I supposed to get?”

The Philadelphia ICE office did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.