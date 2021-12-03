“My name is Terell Carter. I’m from West Philly, born and raised — ”

“This is a call from SCI Phoenix State Correctional Institution. This call is subject to recording and monitoring.”

Calls coming out of SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Montgomery County, can last only 13 minutes, and are interrupted every four by this voice recording.

Carter paused, waited for the recording to finish, and continued. “If one of those lab kits can change a child’s life or peak their interest enough in science to have them do something other than come to prison, I think that’s a win,” he said.

Carter is one of 18 men incarcerated at SCI Phoenix who recently pooled together $1,450 to buy at least two science lab kits for students at Stephen Girard Elementary School in South Philadelphia.

The men make between 19 and 51 cents an hour working a range of jobs — some in the prison infirmary, the library, or food service; two of them work for the Mural Arts program. At those wages, that means it took the men thousands of working hours combined to come up with the cash.

Though some borrowed from their families as well, contributing that much money is a sacrifice. Typically, they use it to buy personal hygiene items, food, phone cards, clothing, and other items from the prison’s commissary.

“The funny thing is, is the fact that it would be news,” said Carter, “how the perceptions of men in prison … as if we’re not human beings enough to care about children. I think we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Carter, who is 52 and has been incarcerated for 30 years, finds he is unjustly defined by the mistakes he made when he was 22. Inside, he said, it can be hard to find ways to reach out and make a difference in his home city, so he jumped at the unique opportunity to help children in Philadelphia.

Tyree Wallace, who is also incarcerated at SCI Phoenix, learned that Girard Elementary didn’t have science supplies from his sister in Philadelphia, who told him about a DonorsChoose request made by first-grade teacher Monty Yellock.

Wallace said he took it personally when he found out the students needed supplies.

“I felt it,” he said. “It was visceral, and I wanted to do something about it.”

Wallace then gathered his friends in the prison to get the money together, helping to fill one of many gaps experienced by many teachers and students in schools across Philadelphia.

The aid comes as Pennsylvania’s public school funding system is on trial as part of an ongoing lawsuit, with petitioners arguing that the funding system violates the state constitution. Educators at the school and the incarcerated men at SCI Phoenix point to Girard as just one example of why the state needs a more equitable funding model.