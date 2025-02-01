Pro-immigrant groups are calling for a general strike on Super Bowl Sunday in Philadelphia in order to show how important immigrants are to the regional economy.

The groups gathered outside of City Hall Friday morning and were joined by Democratic elected officials from around the Philadelphia metro region, who said the strike is a response to the impact that the Trump administration’s immigration orders are having in communities throughout the state.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders and enacted other policies to end birthright citizenship, declared a national emergency at the nation’s southern border and stopped the process of resettling refugees.

“Already, we are seeing communities across our city, our state, this nation terrorized, family separated by ICE, refugees and asylum seekers’ rights being denied,” said Jasmine Rivera, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition.

“That means immigrant workers stay home and immigrant customers stay home, too,” she said.

Rivera said the action will continue with a boycott of national businesses through Valentine’s Day where people should only make purchases through local merchants.