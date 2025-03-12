From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered the release of a New Jersey restaurant owner arrested by immigration enforcement officers.

Emine Emanet’s hearing took place at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The judge set her bond at $7,500. Emanet could be home with her family as early as Wednesday, while deportation proceedings continue.

On Feb. 25, Emanet and her husband, Celal Emanet, were arrested at Jersey Kebab, their Haddon Township restaurant. Celal Emanet was released a day later with an ankle monitor.

Emine Emanet has remained in custody since then. Their lawyer, Joseph Best, said before the bond hearing Tuesday that Emine Emanet “is a good person” who “entered the U.S. legally and lived here in lawful status for a long time.”