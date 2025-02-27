From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden County officials and community members stood outside of the Jersey Kabob restaurant in Haddon Township, New Jersey on Thursday denouncing the arrest of the restaurant’s owner and his wife by federal immigration officials.

“We couldn’t ask for better people to be in our community, better people to have a business in our community. And it truly is a tragedy,” said Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague. “The entire community, the entire area, feels so bad and awful for them that something like this could happen to such good people.”

Celal and Emine Emanet came to the United States on student visas in 2016. They applied for green cards before their visas expired. Their applications were denied three times. According to Celal, their applications have been in limbo since 2016. He said the attorney they have been working with advised them to stay in the country to avoid an even longer delay in the process.

“Another immigration rule, when we get out from this country, when you go home, we cannot enter this country because they say we are out of status,” he said. “If you overstay … you cannot come here [in] maybe one year until 10 years.”

Officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested them Tuesday because of their immigration status.

Celal Emanet has since been released, but is required to wear an ankle monitor. His wife of 27 years, Emine, remains at a detention center. Their son, Muhammad Emanet, said they have been in touch with her, adding that she is devastated.

“There’s no reason a woman who’s never committed a crime should have to sit behind bars for three weeks and where she speaks limited English,” he said, while sharing gratitude for the support his family received. “Our family, which is our customers that we have gained throughout the years that we spent here, is now truly our family, because they are seeing our deepest burdens that we’ve dealt with for years.”