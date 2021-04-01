Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

After hearing stories from family members who waited for hours to get the vaccine, Kim Dao was certain that it’d be months until she got hers. But even when time was not an issue, she was lost and confused about how to even begin getting there.

The 77-year-old Vietnamese immigrant who has retired and lived by herself didn’t know how to navigate the online registration system that beleaguered even fluent English speakers.

But on Sunday, March 21, she got the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine through Sunray Drugs in Oregon Plaza, South Philly, with the help of VietLead and Juntos, both organizations serving immigrant communities in Philly.

“I have some problems with my legs so I wouldn’t be able to stand in line for that long. It’s very good that I didn’t have to wait too long here,” she said. Dao got her shot within 20 minutes of arriving at the clinic.

The event was the first vaccination clinic that VietLead and Juntos organized together to bring the vaccine closer to home.

Within a short walk or bus ride to many immigrant Philadelphians and close to a grocery store and nearby restaurants where people work long hours and may not be able to go far for a vaccine appointment, the Oregon Plaza location was selected intentionally by organizers — one of many choices made with access in mind.

“People know they should make time for the vaccine but people also need to work, eat, and make a living. If the city can’t raise the minimum wage, they should at least bring the vaccine to the people,” said Emily Tran, VietLead’s health manager.

The majority of more than 230 people vaccinated that day speak solely Mandarin, Khmer, Cantonese, Vietnamese or Spanish — and have limited internet access. They are eligible for the vaccine but their access has been limited by the design of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s vaccination program.

Nga Vu, VietLead’s health coordinator, says the city’s registration system discriminates against people who don’t have internet access and have limited English proficiency, which is the case for most migrant workers and their families.

With overcoming these barriers in mind, VietLead staff drew up a registration plan for elders and immigrants to make sure that language difference or tech proficiency, or even needing more information was not an issue preventing our community members from getting a vaccine appointment.

“We spent a long time talking to each person on the phone to explain what we’re doing, convince them to take the vaccine, then remind them to be on time,” Vu said. “For five days, we couldn’t do anything else besides preparing for our clinic.”

Our experience reveals that getting people vaccinated — doing the education and outreach necessary to even get people signed up— requires a lot of time and labor, especially in communities of color.

But in Philadelphia, the individuals and organizations doing the work are doing it for free without any funding from the city for outreach. The data on who’s and where’s getting the vaccine the fastest reveals a public cost to this ad-hoc strategy: a chasm that affects communities of color across the city and region.