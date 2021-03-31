LGBTQ Pennsylvanians could have less COVID-19 vaccine access, more hesitancy

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

To reach herd immunity, 70% to 80% of eligible U.S. residents will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Various surveys have been conducted on vaccine hesitancy, but one group that’s still missing from the data? LGBTQ communities.

In Pennsylvania, researchers are hoping to change that.

The Pennsylvania LGBTQ COVID-19 Vaccine Survey is part of a study led by Kat Carrick, adjunct professor of social work at Bryn Mawr College’s Graduate School of Social Work, in partnership with the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown. The goal is to collect data about vaccine hesitancy and potential barriers to care for Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ residents.

“There’s well-documented health disparities in the LGBT community in terms of not disclosing to doctors, not feeling comfortable with providers, and not feeling comfortable with health insurance, having lower incomes across the board, having more likelihood of not being insured,” Carrick told WHYY News.