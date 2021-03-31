Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Dozens of residents at a Philadelphia drug and alcohol treatment program were able to get COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday — in some cases, after months of trying to get appointments.

The doses were given out at a Kensington clinic for private company Merakey, which runs the Fresh Start program, with locations in Philadelphia and Chester County. Merakey partners with Philadelphia on residential drug and alcohol treatment programs.

About 30 minutes into the two-hour vaccine-distribution period Tuesday afternoon, Merakey regional director Dennis Massott was so busy that half of the soft pretzel he had for lunch was sitting abandoned on his desk.

“We’ve been trying to figure out when we would be able to start vaccinating people, really, since as soon as the pandemic started,” Massott said.

As vaccines have recently become available, he added, residents “have had a lot of trouble trying to get vaccinated.”

Massott said he saw people struggle to make appointments through Pennsylvania’s patchwork of private health care providers and sporadic public vaccination sites, and then have a hard time getting to those appointments with their limited time and resources.

“Nothing’s easier than offering it in your own home,” he said.