Pa. coronavirus update: Farley says pandemic ‘returning to where it began a year ago’

Philadelphia officials have identified 713 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — which is a dramatic increase from last week.

For the week of March 21 to March 27, Philadelphia averaged 488 new confirmed cases per day for a positivity rate of 6.8%. During the week prior, the city averaged 427 cases.

These statistics prompted Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley to issue a dire warning Tuesday:

“Those numbers of cases per day is approximately doubled in the past month,” Farley said. “Cases are not just here in Philadelphia, but they’re rising all around us. All across the United States and matter of fact, and they’re particularly high in New Jersey and New York, so the epidemic appears to be returning to where it began a year ago.”