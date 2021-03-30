Pa. coronavirus update: Farley says pandemic ‘returning to where it began a year ago’
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
Philadelphia officials have identified 713 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — which is a dramatic increase from last week.
For the week of March 21 to March 27, Philadelphia averaged 488 new confirmed cases per day for a positivity rate of 6.8%. During the week prior, the city averaged 427 cases.
These statistics prompted Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley to issue a dire warning Tuesday:
“Those numbers of cases per day is approximately doubled in the past month,” Farley said. “Cases are not just here in Philadelphia, but they’re rising all around us. All across the United States and matter of fact, and they’re particularly high in New Jersey and New York, so the epidemic appears to be returning to where it began a year ago.”
As case numbers rise, hospitalizations are also increasing in the city. On Monday, 429 people were hospitalized in Philadelphia with COVID-19, which is in stark contrast to March 7 when 203 people were in hospitals with the virus.
Additionally, the city identified eight new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,359 since the start of the pandemic. Philadelphia is now averaging 25 to 30 deaths per day.
“We’re going to watch this number very closely to see if it rises, or if the vaccinations that we’re doing can keep the deaths down, even as the cases rise — which is we hope what would happen,” Farley said.
Currently, hospitals are not overwhelmed, but city health officials are concerned. Some of their worries stem from a recent report from the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine on the spread of virus variants.
Researchers found that more than one-third of COVID-19 injections from the Philly area were one of the “concerning variants.”
According to Farley, the variant of concern is mostly the one that was first discovered in the United Kingdom, which has shown the ability to spread faster.
“It’s unclear if this variant is a cause or an effect of these rising rates. But it is clear that this is a new wave of the epidemic across the United States, and that this virus has and will continue to surprise us,” Farley said.
The surge in cases has Farley emphasizing the need to get the vaccine to some of the most vulnerable populations.
“So we need to get as many people, who are over the age of 65, as possible vaccinated now to prevent deaths,” Farley said.