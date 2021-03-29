In the meantime, what should concerned parents and guardians do to keep their children safe? How can they keep their kids from getting sick?

In general, we know that kids aren’t as vulnerable to COVID-19 as older adults — the majority of COVID-19 deaths have been people age 65 or older. That doesn’t mean that kids are immune, but it does indicate that, in general, they’re at lower risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Experts warn that while vaccinated parents may feel they can let their guard down, the risk doesn’t change much for their children until transmission rates drop substantially or vaccines for kids become available.

“When kids are interacting, they’re interacting with the people they’re interacting with, and everybody they’ve ever breathed with … and everyone they’ve ever breathed with,” said Rutgers University pediatric expert Dr. Lawrence Kleinman.

He worries that the early consensus that COVID-19 was not a high risk for kids has colored the interpretation of health guidance that’s followed with regard to them.

“I think that that’s really been a terrible disservice to children,” said Kleinman. He pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent decision to allow just 3 feet distance between students in schools as opposed to 6 feet, noting he thinks it’s a hasty and risky choice since we still don’t know the long-term effects of severe acute COVID-19 in children, or of MIS-C, the rare but at times fatal evolution of COVID-19 in children.

What about transmission? Can my child give the virus to someone else even if they don’t get sick?

Another mother and WHYY listener, Lauren, also from Montgomery County, called in to say that she’s worried about her kids getting COVID-19 too. WHYY agreed to withhold her last name for privacy reasons. Lauren’s kids are 5 and 7, and while the majority of her family has gotten the jab, her father refuses to be vaccinated. She’s worried her kids could get her dad sick.

“Thinking ahead to Easter and Christmas … I mean, I want my kids to see my dad,” she told WHYY. “But, you know, I need him [and them] to be safe.”

In this case, Kleinman said, obviously it would be best if the grandfather were vaccinated. But experts agree that there are many other ways to reduce the risk of both infection and transmission: wearing masks, physical distancing, gathering outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces, and generally limiting exposure.

Dr. Emily Souder, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, said the goal is risk reduction, not complete avoidance. With infectious disease, the risk levels will almost never be at zero.

“Children can absolutely transmit the virus. There’s been studies that have shown that,” Souder said.

“I think that’s part of why it’s important for children to be in these vaccine studies, and to eventually be able to vaccinate them, is partially we want to get to herd immunity in this country and they’re a big part of the population — and also so that they’re protected as well, because of the potential for them to get sick.”

Children make up roughly 25% of the global population. Scientists have estimated that to reach herd immunity to the point that the virus runs out of hosts to infect, as much as 70% of the world’s population could require immunization.

As vaccination numbers go up and coronavirus transmission slows, Souder said, risk will go down as well. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to keep gatherings and activities outdoors and masked whenever possible.