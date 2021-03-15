New CHOP study shows how coronavirus-caused MIS-C works in young bodies

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A year into the pandemic, a new study by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine confirms that children battling Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) have highly activated immune systems that resemble those of adults battling severe COVID-19.

MIS-C is a rare but serious disease found in children and adolescents that typically becomes evident weeks after the onset of COVID-19. The first case of MIS-C was discovered last April. Researchers say it can commonly lead to vascular complications and heart problems, but rarely death. Typical signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away, and severe abdominal pain.

Laura Vella, first author of the study and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at CHOP, said that while children with MIS-C have very high amounts of immune system activation, often at the level seen in the most severely ill adults, “fortunately, the therapies we give in MIS-C typically lead to decreased immune activation and clinical improvement, often within days.” More work will need to be done to understand why the immune system is activated in MIS-C and how it can be diagnosed and treated earlier, she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated a report showing there were 2,617 MIS-C cases reported in 48 states as of March 1, up from the 2,060 cases that had been reported in 48 states as of February. But at CHOP, Vella said she has not seen an increase in MIS-C cases.

“We experience increases in MIS-C cases about one month after COVID-19 cases increase in the community. As community cases fall, we then typically experience a decline as well, again shifted by a month or so. We are currently in a period of declining MIS-C for our region,” she said.

The study collected blood samples from patients admitted to CHOP with MIS-C or COVID symptoms between April and June 2020 and found that children with MIS-C had elevated T cells, particularly a highly activated subset that controls persisting or reactivating viral infection. Researchers also found that MIS-C patients had elevated plasmablasts, an immature form of blood vessels, compared to most adults recovering from COVID-19.