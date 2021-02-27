Today, most of the 50 new lab assistants work on campus, although Penn does offer testing off-campus. It has a testing site at 4040 Market St. and plans to open eight additional sites.

Dr. David Roth, the Simon Flexner Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the university’s Perelman School of Medicine, said the lab assistants supervise sample collections, work on sample preparation tests, and more. To be accepted into the lab assistant program, a high school degree or equivalent is required.

“We’re looking long term, we’re not just looking for [COVID] testing,” Roth said. “I hope the testing is going to go away at some point and we will get back to something more resembling normal. But these individuals can get more technical training in the lab so they can do more.”

Roth said the new hires have become a valuable part of the team. “All these excited, relatively young people, they were just, like, bursting with excitement learning how to do this work, we just love to be able to help the community.”

Among those hired was Vanessa Dicks, a 46-year-old mother who yearned to be back in the medical field while undergoing her own health issues during the pandemic. Dicks suffers from lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, which she said prevented her from working a 9-5 job. She received her associate degree at Maccarrie Technical School.

“I graduated in ’96 as a lab technician, but I was never able to work in a field because I didn’t have the experience,” said Dicks, who got her associate degree at a technical school. “And here all these years later, this opportunity comes in where I can become an assistant in the lab, and kind of get my foot in the door.”

Dicks credited the program for giving her and the other lab assistants the financial stability and encouragement they needed to pursue their passion.

“We got to dream within this program. They asked us, ‘Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?” Dicks said. “The program just unlocked a lot of things that people may have tucked away over life’s trials, or over COVID, people losing jobs and being underemployed.”