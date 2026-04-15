Wilmington residents encouraged to sign up for community solar initiative

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Delaware residents continue to face soaring electricity bills — in some cases, doubling or tripling over the past two winters. Electricity provider Delmarva Power has proposed a rate hike.

Though freezing temperatures have contributed to high utility bills, rate hikes have also been driven by investments in grid infrastructure, demand for artificial intelligence–focused data centers and the rising cost of natural gas.

As a solution, Delaware lawmakers are encouraging residents to apply for community solar energy programs to reduce their bills.

Community solar programs allow homeowners and renters to receive energy from a shared solar farm and gain solar credits that automatically appear on their electricity bills.

Wilmington residents are now applying for community solar.

Developer-operator Dimension Energy has partnered with public benefit corporation Ampion to enroll customers who could save about $300 a year on their energy bills.

“These are projects that can come online quickly and help the grid operate better, but also provide immediate relief to customers — many of whom don’t really have options to cut their electric bills,” said Brandon Smithwood, vice president of policy for Dimension Energy.

The solar farms, built on underutilized farmland, will send renewable energy to the Delmarva grid. The projects operated by Dimension Energy in Delaware will generate 10 megawatts of generation capacity that could power about 2,500 homes.

Residents who sign up to become subscribers will receive a share of the solar energy produced. Each month, solar credits will appear on their Delmarva bill and reduce what they owe by 10–20% of the credit value. That could amount up to $336 per year in individual savings, according to Dimension Energy and Ampion.