Delmarva Power customers are expressing their anger on social media over skyrocketing bills, just as they did this time last year.

Some Delaware ratepayers told WHYY News that their most recent bills have doubled or tripled.

Brandon Aufiero said he and his fiance and stepson have taken several measures to reduce their energy usage, but their charges keep rising.

“I’m doing everything that I can to keep my bill as low as I can. We’re turning everything off,” he said. “We’ve stopped using the dishwasher. We don’t do laundry as often. We turn one light on at a time. We have really, really, really cut back.”

Below-freezing weather lasting several days throughout January and February caused an increase in energy usage for many Delmarva customers. So, despite his cost-saving measures, Aufiero and others were frustrated by a spike in their energy bill. Many also expressed anger about sky-high bills early last year during another cold snap.

Delmarva, an investor-owned utility, serves 344,000 residential and nonresidential customers in the state.

While the utility has blamed the increases on the cold weather, the Delaware Public Service Commission has also approved rate increases, which have added to customer bills. Delmarva has another rate request pending.

The company said it has several assistance programs to help people struggling to pay their bills and has recently expanded its customer relief fund.

Here’s what to know.

What are the supply and delivery charges on your utility bill?

Delmarva Power breaks out charges on its gas and electric bills for supply and distribution. The supply charge is for the actual cost of the energy to the customer, and the delivery charge is for the distribution of the energy to one’s home or business.

The supply of energy to Delaware comes from PJM Interconnection, a regional grid serving more than 67 million ratepayers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland and part or all of 10 other states, as well as Washington, D.C. Supply is a pass-through cost on Delmarva Power bills.

The utility makes its profits through the distribution charges. The Public Service Commission regulates investor-owned utilities and the distribution of natural gas.