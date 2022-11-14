Local vaccine trial sites are recruiting young children to test COVID-19 bivalent doses more than two months after the vaccines were authorized for use in adults, teens, and older children.

Scientists will study the safety and efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent shot in children as young as 6 months old.

“The assessment is really to look at how it compares to the monovalent [vaccines] and to see if it makes a difference,” said Simon Li, associate professor of critical care at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and intensive care director for pediatrics at Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital.

Bivalent vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna protect against not just the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, but also an omicron variant. Scientists hope the updated formulas will better protect people against mutated coronaviruses.

“We just don’t know exactly when the different strains are going to come, and what’s going to happen, and how effective that’s going to be,” Li said. “I hope that the bivalents can be more effective.”