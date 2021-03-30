Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Second FEMA site coming to North Philly

City officials announced that a new, federally-backed vaccination site will open in North Philadelphia the week of April 5.

The clinic will be located on the campus of Esperanza, a non-profit serving the Latino community in Hunting Park, as WHYY News previously reported was expected.

Situated in a charter high school run by the group, the clinic will deliver between 1,500-2,500 doses per day from the city’s allocation from the federal government. That allotment averages around 30,000 to 40,000 first doses each week.

“We’re still working out many, many details on the Esperanza site operations,” said Philadelphia Department of Health spokesperson James Garrow, when asked which vaccine would be used.

Officials said they picked the site because of its access to transit, and because the surrounding area is in the bottom third in the city for vaccinations.

As of the middle of March, only around 7% of the population in some predominantly Latino neighborhoods in Philadelphia had received a dose of vaccine, compared to more than half of the residents of parts of Center City, WHYY’s Billy Penn reported.

By partnering with Esperanza, officials hope to address some of the racial inequities in who is getting vaccinated.

“I am thrilled to see the federal government continue to step up to the plate and support us to help protect every Philadelphian,” said Mayor Jim Kenney, in a statement. “This new vaccination center is particularly important because it will allow us to better reach under-vaccinated populations.”

Delivering on that promise requires outreach and not just more sites, community leaders have said.

As with the Center City mass vaccination site, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will provide support in the form of “staff, operational assistance, and logistical support,” according to the Philadelphia Department of Health. The Center City site is only providing second doses for the next week and a half, before it will switch to administering the one-shot, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.