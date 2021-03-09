Philly Fighting COVID vaccine partnership put city ‘at great risk,’ says inspector general

A city investigation into the Philly Fighting COVID scandal found the Philadelphia Department of Public Health ignored serious red flags when it provided vaccines to a 9-month-old startup with limited health care experience.

Despite that, the report from the Office of Inspector General does not sanction the department in any way.

Inspector General Alexander DeSantis wrote that the department had substantial evidence pointing to PFC’s deficiencies, and concluded health officials placed the city “at great risk” by setting that information aside — even in the interest of expediently vaccinating more people.

“It’s not so much about misconduct as it would be in a traditional IG investigation,” said DeSantis on Monday. “I don’t think it’s an investigative agency’s place to opine on who or may or may not be the best leader for a department.”

The report was ordered by Mayor Jim Kenney after the city’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID imploded. The ill-fated partnership with the fledgling startup group deepened distrust in the city’s vaccination distribution process and led to national embarrassment.

Among the report’s findings: the Health Department was aware that the organization had a flawed testing process, poor community relationships, lost demographic information, and critical staff turnover, even as it continued to give the group more responsibility.

The report paints a chronological narrative of the city’s relationship with Philly Fighting COVID and its CEO Andrei Doroshin, relying on dozens of interviews, source documents, and media reports, including a series of investigative articles from WHYY News and Billy Penn. (Doroshin did not participate in the investigation, according to DeSantis.)

In its conclusion, the report absolves Health Commissioner Thomas Farley of any neglect or wrongdoing, describing him as disconnected from the decisions that led to PFC’s ascendence, but also, ultimately, as the voice of caution within the department.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday defended his top doctor, while acknowledging that his disconnect from the vaccine process was a mistake. “I know that Tom Farley fully understands that, and I know that he is now fully connected and informed,” Kenney said.

The report leaves many unanswered questions. While it states that entrusting the group “placed the city at great risk,” it stops short of detailing how — or who was at fault.

DeSantis was not able to conclude whether the city could have reasonably partnered with any of Philadelphia’s major medical institutions in lieu of PFC, reporting a “lack of clarity” about whether the Health Department engaged with outside health care providers and medical institutions about vaccine distribution.

On Monday, he stressed that more evidence would likely come to light and noted there are a number of ongoing parallel investigations by other civil, criminal, and regulatory agencies.