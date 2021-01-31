In Philly and the suburbs

WHYY News reached out to officials in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburban counties to figure out why race and ethnicity identifiers for COVID-19 cases remained “unknown.”

In Philadelphia, the racially unknown group makes up more than 24% of the total cases. For comparison, white Philadelphians represent roughly 23% of total cases. That would place the racially unknown group second behind Black Philadelphians for getting the virus.

“We encourage all of our testing providers, so again this is just for cases … to collect that information and put it into the record when they send the samples off to the lab. And we think that by to at least a large degree that they’re doing this,” said James Garrow, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Public Health.

Somewhere along the chain, however, there is miscommunication, according to Garrow.

“I don’t want to overstate this, but in enough cases, the testing provider will collect this information and put it to the lab report and that won’t get transmitted to us. So that makes our unknown counts for cases high,” Garrow said.

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is independent of the rest of Pennsylvania, and a racial gap already exists among those who have received the shots. There are even a few unknowns — about 6%, representing a larger number than the Hispanic category.

The city attributed that largely to the Philly Fighting COVID vaccine clinic at which there was a “glitch” involving demographic data.

Because Delaware County does not have a health department of its own, Chester County has been taking point on both counties’ COVID-19 response. A peek at the county’s website shows race and ethnicity data nowhere to be found.

“We didn’t [post it], because there were so many missing. It didn’t seem like a good representation — a fair representation, because, even now, we’re not always getting good data on the race,” said Jeanne Casner, director of the Chester County Health Department.

Casner said that the state drives data requirements for what must be reported to a common centralized system, and that “a lot of the issues we’re seeing in regards to missing case data is related to labs being flooded with tests.”

“It may not necessarily be that the data was not collected. It may be that the data never made it into the system,” Casner said.

Race and ethnicity data for Bucks County is also unavailable on the county website.

WHYY News reached out to health officials for an interview and was told that they were busy and currently “slammed.” But a county spokesperson did comment on the data collection methods Bucks uses.

“Testing data is reported directly to the state Health Department by those administering the tests,” a spokesperson said.

When asked about the lack of complete racial data on COVID-19 cases, Montgomery County officials suggested it was a side effect of removing “barriers” to testing.

“There’s a couple of steps in that process that really what it comes down to is the individual’s willingness to self-report their rates,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, who chairs the Montco Board of Commissioners. “So when people sign up for our testing site, they are asked to report their race, but it is not required because we want to make sure there’s just no barriers or perceived barriers to accessing our testing sites, It’s the same process for our vaccination sites, we are encouraging people to self-identify their race, and many do, but not everyone.”

When asked whether the county had received any guidance from the state on racial data collection, officials said that they had not — at least to their knowledge.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said otherwise regarding its communication to county health officials and medical providers. In fact, it pointed to two statewide health alerts, issued in April and December, about data collection.

“This Health Alert Notice was sent to all health care personnel to remind them of the importance of reporting all demographic fields when collecting specimen samples … For COVID-19 deaths as well as vaccinations, providers are required by order to report patient information including but not limited to a patient’s race and ethnicity following the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said a spokesperson for the state.

After a follow-up inquiry, a Montgomery County spokesperson provided some additional details regarding testing and vaccination data.

“We are using the PA DOH required registration system ‘PrepMod’ for vaccine scheduling. Race and ethnicity are required fields for PrepMod, but there is a menu choice for ‘Decline to Answer,’” the county spokesperson said in an email. “We are using a registration system called ‘SOLV’ for our COVID Test Site scheduling. Race and ethnicity are optional in SOLV. Our rates show that less than 10% of people are not putting in this information, which means that we are collecting it for most people. To reiterate, we are most focused on getting people tested without barriers. There are definitely people who would refuse testing if this identification was required.”