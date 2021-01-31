Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

How do you build trust in a new, government-funded vaccine within communities that have experienced the United States’ racist medical history?

People in power first need to admit and understand that shameful past, says State Rep. Jordan Harris, who represents part of Southwest Philadelphia.

“We have to have direct engagement with our communities,” Harris said, speaking on a virtual panel organized by WHYY. “It says something that we’re not prepared as a city, and I’ll even say as a state to have direct relationship with communities to engage them around this pandemic and how we provide services.”

WHYY hosted “The Trust Factor: Vaccines and Communities,” a town hall Friday featuring regional public health experts and community leaders, who discussed strategies to help raise confidence in the coronavirus vaccine in communities with reasons to be mistrustful.

As the largest vaccine rollout in history is underway, the last month has not been without its blunders and missteps. According to an analysis by the Associated Press, an early look at 17 states and two cities showed that Black people are getting inoculated at levels below their share of the general population — including in Philadelphia. Against the background of this stark racial disparity, the city made national headlines this week when the start-up Philly Fighting COVID, run by a 22-year-old graduate student, lost its contract to run Philadelphia’s first mass vaccination site after quietly creating a for-profit arm and amid concerns over data privacy. The group’s leadership was mostly white.

Situations such as these fuel people’s misgivings toward the government’s ability to equitably carry out vaccine distribution, and, as Harris noted, it’s important in times of emergency to find members of a community to be the trusted voice, particularly in communities of color. He offered the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium — a group run by Dr. Ala Stanford that has been providing coronavirus testing (and now vaccines) to people of color for several months — as an example.

“You can no longer talk at communities, you have to talk to those communities and go into those communities and have conversation,” Harris said. “The days are over of being in City Hall or the state Capitol or the White House and think you can have conversations with these people when crises come. You have to actually be in the community and that needs to happen immediately.”