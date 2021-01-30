Code Blue during COVID-19: Shelters gear up for pandemic cold snap

The National Weather Service predicts that freezing temperatures will give way to snow in the Philadelphia region this weekend, so area homeless shelters and outreach workers have geared up to try to get people safely indoors.

With community contagion of the coronavirus still rampant, however, local officials said that requires a balancing act.

“[There’s] a very sticky dilemma. Is it safer for people to be out on the street in these really really cold temperatures, or if push came to shove, being exposed to other people?” said Liz Hersh, Director of Homeless Services for the City of Philadelphia. “Fortunately we haven’t had to make those choices so far.”

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal on Friday with significant wind chill, and a snow storm moving in over the weekend.

When the weather drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, including wind chill, or 32 degrees with precipitation, it can be dangerous to stay outside for long periods of time. In that case, local governments may declare a “Code Blue” and take extra steps to ensure people who would otherwise be outside have a place to stay warm indoors.