Group entrusted with Philly vaccine clinic abandoned testing, stranding communities

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Siria Rivera watched anxiously last week as a line of people waiting to get coronavirus tests formed outside the Providence Center, the North Philadelphia educational nonprofit she helps run.

She hoped Philly Fighting COVID would show. The start-up organization, which hosted pop-up testing around the city since summer, had recently cancelled several times. But the group promised they’d be back in Fairhill this time.

Half an hour before testing was supposed to begin, Rivera got the email.

“The Department of Public Health asked us to set up a mass vaccination clinic this week,” wrote Victoria Milano, Philly Fighting COVID’s site manager. “Because of this, it will not be feasible to continue testing.”

Rivera pleaded. Many residents of the predominantly Latino and Black neighborhood needed access to walk-in testing for work. Some had symptoms; many were without health insurance. Rivera’s nonprofit had advertised the event.

“We have worked hard for 26 years to gain their trust,” Rivera wrote back. “If we can’t keep our word on this, that will change.”

The response: silence.

Turns out that two days before Rivera’s scheduled event, Philly Fighting COVID had announced via social media that it was immediately suspending all testing pop-ups to “focus on vaccine operations.”

That’s not what the organization indicated when those “vaccine operations” rolled out. On Friday, Jan. 8, CEO Andrei Doroshin spoke at the city’s first mass vaccination clinic, which the Philadelphia Department of Public Health had authorized Philly Fighting COVID to run. There, Doroshin outlined ambitious plans to add two new drop-in testing sites and also expand to offer free rapid testing for all city residents.

Over the weekend, the young start-up exec had apparently reversed course — and left community leaders in the lurch.

“They completely ghosted us,” said Cean James, pastor of Salt & Light church in Southwest Philadelphia, who had a planned series of testing events he said the group abruptly abandoned.

Other community leaders said Doroshin not only turned his back on testing, but dismissed the very operation on which he built his legitimacy as “irrelevant” and panic-inducing. Doroshin later denied making that statement, and countered that community groups who criticized him should have been grateful for his services.

“I suggest you go back to the community members who were giving you a hard time and ask them if we’ve tested their people, and they will say yes,” Doroshin said in an interview with WHYY News. “Ask them if they were on time every time to open the doors.”

In a separate interview, Karol Osipowicz, Philly Fighting COVID’s chief science officer, said low demand for testing spurred the sudden decision to concentrate only on vaccinations. Community leaders disputed the suggestion that demand was low.

The abrupt change of course adds to growing questions over Philly Fighting COVID’s key role in the city’s pandemic response. Approved for an allocation of the city’s limited vaccine supply, the 9-month-old start-up could begin billing health insurance companies after months of unprofitable testing operations.

At the same time, city officials are distancing themselves from their partner’s efforts — including PFC’s rollout of the city’s first ever vaccine sign-up site.

Early in the pandemic, Philadelphia health officials demurred on establishing their own mass testing facilities, instead relying on organizations like Philly Fighting COVID, the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and other health care groups to provide the service. The same array of disparate providers are being depended on for vaccinations.