Having a tangled title is a huge headache. Not only can it cost thousands of dollars and take many years to resolve, but it also means a property is more at risk of being stolen. Homes with tangled titles cannot be insured and do not qualify for maintenance grants. Most importantly, the owner cannot tap into the home’s equity.

After the passing of her parents and grandmother, City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson struggled to settle their estates, leading to a tangled title on her parents’ home where her sister lives with her family. This experience inspired her to advocate for additional resources to address tangled titles, securing an additional $7.6 million over four years as part of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and sponsor legislation to educate Philadelphians about probating estates. She was supported by AARP Pennsylvania, who endorsed and testified in support of her Tangled Title Disclosure Bill before Philadelphia City Council in fall 2021.

The new law will help people avoid the headache and expense of resolving a tangled title. It requires funeral service providers to supply their clients with a city-generated guide to avoiding a tangled title, including information on how to transfer a property from a deceased owner to an heir through a legal process called probate. The guide will also provide information about legal assistance and where folks can go for help. The Philadelphia Department of Records will lead the creation of the information guide with support from the register of wills. The law will go into effect later this year.

There is a lot to know and understand about tangled titles — both if you have one and how they impact our city overall.

That is why, together with the Philadelphia Department of Records and Philadelphia VIP, we are going to answer your questions about tangled titles, including what you need to do if you think you have one and how the city is working to address the crisis.