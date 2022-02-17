As a Philadelphia resident, parent, and firefighter, I’ve had to deal with the devastating effects of poor roadway design in my everyday life. As a firefighter, I frequently respond and tend to victims of car crashes, seeing grievous injury and death. Many of these collisions are on the same handful of streets, which the city bills as the ‘high-injury network’.

Washington Avenue is one of these deadly streets. Crashes are a near-weekly occurrence on this road with a death almost every year. Pedestrians account for most of the dead. Including the 2-year-old boy killed while grocery shopping with his mother, the 11-year-old girl killed walking on the sidewalk, the 8-year-old boy who saw the death of his 29-year-old mother, and the 83-year-old woman killed crossing the street.

A third of households don’t own a car in the two zip codes that Washington Avenue serves. The share of no-car households increases in census tracts with lower incomes. Like all injustices, the effects of car crashes have had an excess impact on low-income households and people of color throughout the city, with serious crashes triple the rate in low-income areas of Philadelphia.

As a parent living in one of these low-income neighborhoods, and as a person of color, this is something I’ve experienced first-hand. While walking in a marked crosswalk, my entire family, including my wife and our 6-year-old daughter, was struck by a careless driver. Fortunately, our daughter only suffered a mouth fracture and lost teeth. While the lasting impacts are primarily psychological for my family, I’ve witnessed far worse outcomes for too many other families.