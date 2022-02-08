City, facing criticism, says Washington Ave. pivot was a ‘matter of equity’

City officials sparked outrage Saturday when they reversed course on a planned “road diet” for one of the city’s most dangerous thoroughfares. But the transportation officials say the decision was meant to promote equity.

Officials in Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) announced Saturday they have ruled out the plan to narrow most of a busy section of the five-lane Washington Avenue in South Philly to three lanes. The three-lane design — with one lane in each direction, plus a central turning lane and bike lanes protected by barriers — was labeled the “final design decision” in 2020 after an extensive process of public engagement. The redesign was intended in part to improve safety for people walking and biking on the road, where hundreds of crashes in recent years have left four dead. The city is still planning less dramatic changes to the road.

“To hear that the city is modifying their own proposal and compromising our safety because of feedback from residents is — it’s frustrating and disappointing, because in the end, far more Philadelphia residents supported their proposal than opposed it,” said Point Breeze resident J.R. King, who frequently bikes across Washington Avenue to take his daughter to school.

Results of an online survey of more than 5,400 residents the city released in 2020 showed most favored the so-called three-lane design, which still includes several blocks of four or five lanes. The project, which spans the area of Washington Avenue between Grays Ferry Avenue and 4th Street, was scheduled for construction last summer, but delayed due to the pandemic. Now the city will consider a largely four-lane design, which still includes a wider section around Broad Street, and a mixed design, where nearly half of the project area would be reduced to three lanes and the rest would be wider. The road will also be repaved this year.

The city’s reversal comes after officials met in-person with Point Breeze and Grays Ferry residents and Registered Community Organizations, as well as a working group of residents, businesses, and advocacy groups such as the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the urbanist PAC 5th Square. Deputy Managing Director for Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability Mike Carroll said in an interview with PlanPhilly in December that the continued outreach after the official end of public engagement in 2020 was an attempt to be more inclusive.

“We felt like there were some folks who were underrepresented, at least as far as we could tell, in the survey,” Carroll said. “They were very vocal about the fact that they did not take part in the online survey. They tended to be people who were located in neighborhoods where there’s a certain amount of gentrification which is looming over them — so folks who are longer-term residents, more African Americans, more older residents.”