The western end of Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia will get some traffic calming measures — even though it’s not being narrowed, like the eastern end.

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced this week he’s putting a few hundred thousands dollars in discretionary funds toward traffic calming measures on the portion of the road in his district.

“Whether traveling by car, bike, foot, or otherwise, people will be safer on Washington Avenue,” Johnson said in a statement.

The area of the road west of Broad Street will get speed bumps and barriers that mark the center line. These barriers will force drivers to make turns more slowly, said Mike Carroll, the city’s deputy managing director for transportation, infrastructure, and sustainability.