Over a dozen people gathered at a recreation center in the East Mount Airy neighborhood Monday evening to talk about environmental issues plaguing the area.

They described trees planted in the wrong places and not well-maintained by the city, poor air quality, illegal dumping and flooding.

“We’re talking about improving the community,” said Stephen Jones, a technology support professional and lifelong resident of the neighborhood who participated in the event. “The best input is going to come from the people that actually live [here].”

The event was the first in a series of workshops led by the city’s Office of Sustainability that will result in Philly’s own environmental justice mapping tool. Officials hope the finished map will identify communities in Philly that are disproportionately burdened by environmental hazards, such as air pollution, and lack environmental amenities, such as green space, in order to inform decisions.

“This tool will be Philadelphia-specific,” said Akilah Chatman, community science specialist at Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences, which is helping run the project. “This event today is to figure out how this map can be useful for community members.”

Other mapping tools, like the state’s PennEnviroScreen, identify environmental justice communities using metrics such as levels of race, income, diesel particulate pollution and asthma or cancer rates. The EPA’s tool, EJScreen, allows users to look at a range of environmental and socioeconomic indicators for a location.

“There’s nothing that’s specific to Philadelphia and gets into the nuance between neighborhoods, between blocks,” said Alexa Bosse, a leader of the design and planning firm Hinge Collective, which is also collaborating on the project.