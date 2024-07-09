From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The organization that maintains Philadelpiha’s Avenue of the Arts plans to make $100 million worth of physical improvements to the downtown section of South Broad Street.

Avenue of the Arts, Inc., hired the architectural firm Gensler and landscape designer OJB to bring extensive greenery, seating and art installation spaces to the portion of South Broad Street designated an arts destination hub in 1993 under then-Mayor Ed Rendell. The avenue and its immediate environs contain 73 restaurants, 10 performing arts venues and 10 hotels.

“Broad Street is the spine of the city. The Avenue of the Arts component is from City Hall to Washington Avenue. It’s 10 blocks. But those 10 blocks are packed,” said developer Carl Dranoff, who has built four apartment buildings on South Broad — including Symphony House and 777 South Broad — and sits on the board of Avenue of the Arts.

“What we need is a refresh on the Avenue of the Arts,” he said. “Everything here was installed approximately 30 years ago in 1993. The world has changed quite a bit since 1993. We’re bringing the Avenue of the Arts up to the next generation and beyond.”

Median strips will be ripped up and rebuilt as raised beds for trees and shrubbery. Similar planters will be installed on the curbside of the sidewalks, snaking around utility poles and suspended over subway vents in a way that will not inhibit airflow, according to Dranoff.

Some sidewalks will be widened, encroaching into what are now traffic lanes used mostly for loading. South Broad will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction, but Dranoff promises that the new plan is pedestrian-focused, using greenery, space and art to make the avenue more inviting.

“We are changing the infrastructure on South Broad Street to make the sidewalks wider and greener so that pedestrians will be shielded from the cars. It will be also safer as a consequence,” he said. “There will be much more room for outdoor venues, not just restaurants but for artwork, for sculpture, for pop-up performances by all of our performing arts venues.”