Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority hopes to start installing automated speed cameras on Broad Street in the coming months.

Executive director Rich Lazer said the goal is to get them up in early 2025 and that the work should only take a matter of weeks to complete.

The cameras will be installed along the entire length of Broad Street — between Old York Road near East Oak Lane and the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia. They will appear about every mile of the roughly 10-mile stretch.

“The goal is to have people follow the speed limits — to have crashes and injuries drop,” said Lazer, whose agency will also manage the devices.

The cameras will be the first visible piece of a newly expanded program under Vision Zero, a citywide initiative launched by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries in Philadelphia.

Legislation signed into law late last year authorized the addition of speed cameras to five more corridors and up to five designated school zones. The measure also made permanent a pilot program launched on Roosevelt Boulevard, widely considered one of the city’s most dangerous roadways.