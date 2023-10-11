Philly sees drop in deadly crashes due to road diet and other measures, new report says

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An effort to slow drivers and reduce fatal crashes in Philadelphia is paying off, according to the city’s annual Vision Zero report released Tuesday.

Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll said its annual review of accidents shows fewer in areas where traffic calming measures have been implemented.

“Fatal and serious injury crashes and total injury crashes have both decreased on Complete Streets projects,” Carrol said. “On Complete Streets projects, fatal injury crashes are down by 34%.”

Carroll said road diets are one of the three types of Complete Streets projects that have shown promise.

“We found that road diets reduce travel lanes and reallocate roadway space, but they also led to 18% and a 25% decrease in speeding, and we all know speeding is directly related to the severity of a crash,” he said.